Most households In the UK will see prices almost triple from last winter starting on October 1. Photo: PA
Is Europe’s US$375 billion in energy relief enough to keep homes warm this winter?
- Divergent solutions to Russia’s squeeze on natural gas supplies may be temporary fixes since wholesale prices are set to remain far above historical norms
- In August, the average price for households in large European countries was 67 per cent higher than a year ago for electricity and 114 per cent higher for gas
Most households In the UK will see prices almost triple from last winter starting on October 1. Photo: PA