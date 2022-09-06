The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been occupied by Russian troops since March. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
More shelling forces Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant off grid, raising fears of ‘radiation catastrophe’

  • Last working reactor at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from grid after shelling caused a fire
  • IAEA, the UN’s atomic watchdog, was due to brief the Security Council about the crisis on Tuesday

Updated: 12:09pm, 6 Sep, 2022

