Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie, before departing Downing Street in London. Photo: AP
Liz Truss to make debut as UK prime minister as Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street
- Liz Truss will take office on Tuesday as Britain’s new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis
- Outgoing leader Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, vowing to support his successor ‘every step of the way’
