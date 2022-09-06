A pedestrian in Moscow walks past a billboard displaying a Russian soldier with a slogan reading ‘Glory to the Heroes of Russia’. Photo: AFP
Ukraine claims Russian war losses now at more than 50,000 soldiers
- There was no independent confirmation of the figures, and Russia has not given any information on its casualties for a long time
- Kyiv’s claim came as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was shown in a tense encounter with chief of staff at war games
