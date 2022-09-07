Liz Truss delivers her first speech as UK Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
New UK PM Liz Truss vows to ‘ride out’ economic storm amid soaring energy prices

  • Britain’s third woman prime minister must battle double-digit inflation as she takes over the reins from disgraced leader Boris Johnson
  • In her first speech as PM, Truss promised to ‘take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:42am, 7 Sep, 2022

