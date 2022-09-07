Liz Truss delivers her first speech as UK Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
New UK PM Liz Truss vows to ‘ride out’ economic storm amid soaring energy prices
- Britain’s third woman prime minister must battle double-digit inflation as she takes over the reins from disgraced leader Boris Johnson
- In her first speech as PM, Truss promised to ‘take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply’
Liz Truss delivers her first speech as UK Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa