The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street on Tuesday. Prime Minister Liz Truss is in the process of building a new cabinet. Photo: EPA-EFE
The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street on Tuesday. Prime Minister Liz Truss is in the process of building a new cabinet. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
World /  Europe

New PM Liz Truss’ cabinet is Britain’s first without white man in top jobs

  • Kwasi Kwarteng and James Cleverly have been appointed the UK’s first black finance and foreign ministers, respectively
  • Suella Braverman, whose parents came to Britain from Kenya and Mauritius six decades ago, holds the post of home secretary

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:51am, 7 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street on Tuesday. Prime Minister Liz Truss is in the process of building a new cabinet. Photo: EPA-EFE
The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street on Tuesday. Prime Minister Liz Truss is in the process of building a new cabinet. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE