The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street on Tuesday. Prime Minister Liz Truss is in the process of building a new cabinet. Photo: EPA-EFE
New PM Liz Truss’ cabinet is Britain’s first without white man in top jobs
- Kwasi Kwarteng and James Cleverly have been appointed the UK’s first black finance and foreign ministers, respectively
- Suella Braverman, whose parents came to Britain from Kenya and Mauritius six decades ago, holds the post of home secretary
