Liz Truss delivers her first speech as the UK’s new prime minister outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Bloomberg
First world leader to speak with Britain’s new PM Truss was Ukraine’s Zelensky, then Biden
- US President Joe Biden and new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke on phone with ‘special relationship’ at stake
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was the first foreign leader who spoke with Truss, invited her to Ukraine
