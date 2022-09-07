Liz Truss delivers her first speech as the UK’s new prime minister outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Liz Truss delivers her first speech as the UK’s new prime minister outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Liz Truss
World /  Europe

First world leader to speak with Britain’s new PM Truss was Ukraine’s Zelensky, then Biden

  • US President Joe Biden and new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke on phone with ‘special relationship’ at stake
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was the first foreign leader who spoke with Truss, invited her to Ukraine

Agencies

Updated: 12:38pm, 7 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Liz Truss delivers her first speech as the UK’s new prime minister outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Liz Truss delivers her first speech as the UK’s new prime minister outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE