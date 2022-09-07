The British Parliament knew its now-deleted TikTok account could be ‘controversial’ because of the app’s links to China, internal documents show
UK Parliament knew deleted TikTok account could be ‘controversial’ due to app’s China links, internal documents show

  • An internal document, reveals Parliament anticipated TikTok’s links to China could result in a hostile reaction
  • A spokesperson said ‘The TikTok platform does not operate in China and we have never provided user data to the Chinese government’

Updated: 6:45pm, 7 Sep, 2022

