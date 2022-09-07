UK Prime Minister Liz Truss speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: House Of Commons via dpa
Ukraine war
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss rules out windfall tax for oil companies to pay for plans to tackle energy crisis

  • New UK PM did not explain how she would fund her plans to help the public pay for skyrocketing energy bills because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the NHS and ‘deal hands on’ with the energy crisis

Associated Press
Updated: 9:58pm, 7 Sep, 2022

