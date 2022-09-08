The pound slid to its weakest level in close to four decades, weighed down by a dire economic outlook and the latest bout of US dollar strength. Photo: AFP
British pound falls to lowest level against US dollar since Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister

  • Sterling fell as much as 1 per cent to US$1.1406, a level last seen in 1985, when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister
  • Britain is grappling with double-digit inflation, the prospect of a long economic contraction, and warnings of a recession

Bloomberg

Updated: 12:00am, 8 Sep, 2022

