The pound slid to its weakest level in close to four decades, weighed down by a dire economic outlook and the latest bout of US dollar strength. Photo: AFP
British pound falls to lowest level against US dollar since Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister
- Sterling fell as much as 1 per cent to US$1.1406, a level last seen in 1985, when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister
- Britain is grappling with double-digit inflation, the prospect of a long economic contraction, and warnings of a recession
