Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at Buckingham Palace in June. Photo: AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Queen Elizabeth cancels meeting with new UK ministers, told to rest by doctors

  • The virtual session would have seen PM Liz Truss take her oath as First Lord of the Treasury, as well as the swearing in of new cabinet members
  • The British monarch, 96, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called ‘episodic mobility problems’ since the end of last year

Reuters
Updated: 2:26am, 8 Sep, 2022

