Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at Buckingham Palace in June. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth cancels meeting with new UK ministers, told to rest by doctors
- The virtual session would have seen PM Liz Truss take her oath as First Lord of the Treasury, as well as the swearing in of new cabinet members
- The British monarch, 96, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called ‘episodic mobility problems’ since the end of last year
