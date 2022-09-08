Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O’Leary at Downing Street, London. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK’s Liz Truss moving teen daughters, husband into Downing Street
- Liz Truss became the UK’s new prime minister this week after a Conservative Party ballot, replacing Boris Johnson
- Her two daughters will be the first teenagers to stay at Downing Street since the children of Tony Blair in 1997
Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O’Leary at Downing Street, London. Photo: EPA-EFE