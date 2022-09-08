Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O’Leary at Downing Street, London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Liz Truss
UK’s Liz Truss moving teen daughters, husband into Downing Street

  • Liz Truss became the UK’s new prime minister this week after a Conservative Party ballot, replacing Boris Johnson
  • Her two daughters will be the first teenagers to stay at Downing Street since the children of Tony Blair in 1997

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:59am, 8 Sep, 2022

