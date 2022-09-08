A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

US sending Ukraine its most accurate artillery shells, the GPS-guided Excalibur

  • Used in howitzers, the satellite-guided round can hit within two metres of target
  • Ukraine would probably use shell to surgically destroy Russian command posts

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:03pm, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE