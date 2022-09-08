Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss opens a debate on UK Energy costs in the House of Commons in central London. Photo by PRU/AFP
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss freezes energy bills for two years to ease Britain’s cost-of-living crisis
- The two-year ‘energy price guarantee’ means average household bills will be no more than 2,500 pounds (US$2,872) a year for heating and electricity
- Bills are skyrocketing because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic aftershocks of Covid-19 and Brexit.
Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss opens a debate on UK Energy costs in the House of Commons in central London. Photo by PRU/AFP