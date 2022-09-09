Britain’s Queen Elizabeth stands with Prince Charles, left, at Buckingham Palace during a special flyover following the Trooping the Colour in June. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth is dead. How will Prince Charles take the throne?

  • Known as ‘Operation London Bridge’, a carefully choreographed plan will cover the 10 days from the monarch’s death until her funeral
  • Elizabeth’s heir has already claimed the official title of Charles III, although he has yet to undergo his coronation ceremony

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 2:49am, 9 Sep, 2022

