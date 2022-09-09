Britain’s Queen Elizabeth meeting American singer Lady Gaga in 2009. File photo: AFP
Some of Queen Elizabeth’s most notable meetings, from Gorbachev to Gaga

  • Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday aged 96
  • Here’s a look back at some of her famous meetings with world leaders and celebrities

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:07pm, 9 Sep, 2022

