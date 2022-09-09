A US-built howitzer M777 on display in a Russian exhibition of weapons captured in Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
A US-built howitzer M777 on display in a Russian exhibition of weapons captured in Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Russia and US clash over West’s weapons for Ukraine

  • Russia calls UN Security Council meeting to discuss threats to peace caused by foreign governments supplying arms to Ukraine
  • UN meeting came as Ukraine claimed its troops had recaptured over 1,000 sq km of territory from Russia since start of September

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:16pm, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A US-built howitzer M777 on display in a Russian exhibition of weapons captured in Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
A US-built howitzer M777 on display in a Russian exhibition of weapons captured in Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE