A US-built howitzer M777 on display in a Russian exhibition of weapons captured in Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia and US clash over West’s weapons for Ukraine
- Russia calls UN Security Council meeting to discuss threats to peace caused by foreign governments supplying arms to Ukraine
- UN meeting came as Ukraine claimed its troops had recaptured over 1,000 sq km of territory from Russia since start of September
