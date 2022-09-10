Queen Elizabeth left behind an estimated US$500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne. File photo: EPA-EFE
What happens to Queen Elizabeth’s personal assets worth US$500 million?
- The late monarch’s personal fortune from castles, jewels and more will be inherited by King Charles
- She received income through a taxpayer fund that is used to maintain royal palaces and royal duties such as receptions and travel
Queen Elizabeth left behind an estimated US$500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne. File photo: EPA-EFE