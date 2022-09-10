King Charles speaks during the Accession Council, a centuries old ceremony that officials proclaims him as Britain’s monarch. Photo: Pool/AP
King Charles formally proclaimed as Britain’s monarch following Queen Elizabeth’s death
- The solemn ceremony of the Accession Council dates back to the early days of the monarchy and marks his first official event as king
- Normally held behind closed doors, the council was broadcast for the first time on Saturday
