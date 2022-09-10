An armed police officer stands guard in London on day two of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s police are making plans for security at her funeral. Photo: Bloomberg
UK’s biggest security operation planned for first state funeral since 1965, last for a royal since Queen Mother and Princess Diana
- The late monarch’s state funeral is the first since that of Winston Churchill, Britain’s prime minister during World War II, nearly 6 decades ago
- Event will be in a ‘very different threat world’ compared to previous royal funerals, such as the Queen Mother’s in 2002 and Princess Diana’s 5 years earlier
