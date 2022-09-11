Cate Blanchett receives the Coppa Volpi Award for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Venice Film Festival comes to a close with Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell winning top prizes
- Blanchett won for her performance as a renowned conductor in Todd Field’s TÁR and Farrell for his role in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin
- Seven times in the past nine years the best director Oscar has gone to a film that world premiered at the Venice festival, including Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland
