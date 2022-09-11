(L-R) Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wave at well-wishers on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Photo: Pool via AFP
Queen Elizabeth’s death could prompt reconciliation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the royal family
- Harry and Meghan reunited with Harry’s brother William and wife Kate at Windsor Castle on Saturday. It was their first joint public since 2020
- Family relations soured following former British Army captain Harry’s marriage to American TV actress Meghan Markle in 2018
