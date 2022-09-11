The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth passes through the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, Scotland on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin travels through Scotland on ‘last great journey’ as mourners line streets

  • Tens of thousands of mourners line the route along various Scottish towns to say goodbye as queen’s coffin heads to Edinburgh
  • The cortege from Balmoral is the first of a series of events leading up to the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19

Reuters
Updated: 11:02pm, 11 Sep, 2022

