Protesters hold signs reading “Freedom” and wave Catalan pro-independence “estelada” flags during a protest marking the “Diada”, the national day of Catalonia, in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Tens of thousands of Catalonians demonstrate in Barcelona for independence from Spain
- Coming almost five years after Catalonia’s failed secession from Spain, Sunday’s rally was themed ‘Let’s Return to Win: Independence!’
- The population of Catalonia is divided. According to surveys, about half want independence, while the rest do not
