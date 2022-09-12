Supporters of the Sweden Democrats cheer during the Party’s election night in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Sweden holds vote expected to boost populist anti-immigration party

  • The right-wing Sweden Democrats party promises to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken many people’s sense of security
  • Polls predicted the Sweden Democrats would take about 20 per cent of the vote on Sunday to become the second-largest party in the parliament.

Associated Press
Updated: 5:17am, 12 Sep, 2022

