Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid arrives with a Holocaust survivor at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Sunday. Photo: Koby Gideon / GPO / dpa
Israeli PM Yair Lapid arrives in Berlin accompanied by Holocaust survivors

  • The aim of the visit is to coordinate positions on the nuclear issue and to finalise a document on strategic, economic and security cooperation, Lapid said
  • The meeting between Lapid and Scholz had been agreed during a phone call after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Holocaust outburst in mid-August

dpa
Updated: 5:43am, 12 Sep, 2022

