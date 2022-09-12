Britain’s King Charles addresses both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall on Monday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s King Charles addresses both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall on Monday. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

King Charles celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s ‘selfless service’ in first address to Parliament

  • First address to Parliament as monarch marks several official events this week ahead of a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth on September 19
  • King Charles previously filled in his mother at the State Opening of Parliament in May

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 8:19pm, 12 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s King Charles addresses both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall on Monday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s King Charles addresses both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE