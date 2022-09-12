Prince Andrew will not wear a military uniform, unlike other senior British royals, at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, underlining his continuing estrangement from the family. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
Prince Andrew won’t wear military uniform at Queen’s funeral, amid fallout from a Jeffrey Epstein-linked sex scandal
- Andrew was stripped of his ‘His Royal Highness’ and honorary military titles at the start of the year amid ongoing fallout from a sex assault scandal
- It is unclear if Prince Harry – who is also a non-working royal after he moved to the US in early 2020 – will wear military dress to royal events
