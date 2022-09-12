Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Britain’s King Charles III (obscured) walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest. Photo: Pool/AFP
King Charles leads Queen Elizabeth’s coffin procession in Edinburgh
- King Charles and his three siblings are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh
- The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respect
