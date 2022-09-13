01:49
Ukraine’s shock counteroffensive on eastern front pushes back Russian invasion forces
Ukrainians rejoice in liberated Izium after Russian forces retreat: ‘we had tears in our eyes’
- Russian troops withdrawing from the northern part of the Kharkiv region in the wake of a successful Ukrainian counter-attack
- US-based think tank said recapture of Izium city is the ‘most significant Ukrainian military achievement’ since the battle for Kyiv in March
