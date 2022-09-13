Ukraine’s shock counteroffensive on eastern front pushes back Russian invasion forces

01:49

Ukraine’s shock counteroffensive on eastern front pushes back Russian invasion forces

Ukraine’s shock counteroffensive on eastern front pushes back Russian invasion forces

Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukrainians rejoice in liberated Izium after Russian forces retreat: ‘we had tears in our eyes’

  • Russian troops withdrawing from the northern part of the Kharkiv region in the wake of a successful Ukrainian counter-attack
  • US-based think tank said recapture of Izium city is the ‘most significant Ukrainian military achievement’ since the battle for Kyiv in March

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:19am, 13 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukraine’s shock counteroffensive on eastern front pushes back Russian invasion forces

01:49

Ukraine’s shock counteroffensive on eastern front pushes back Russian invasion forces

Ukraine’s shock counteroffensive on eastern front pushes back Russian invasion forces

READ FULL ARTICLE