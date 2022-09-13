Britain’s Prince Andrew walks behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Reuters
Heckler arrested after calling Prince Andrew ‘a sick old man’ as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin
- Queen Elizabeth’s children walked with her coffin as it travelled to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland
- As they walked by a large crowd, a heckler yelled: ‘Andrew, you’re a sick old man’. He was then arrested
