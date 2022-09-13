Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire. File photo: AFP
Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan in resumption of decades-old hostilities
- Fighting erupted overnight along the volatile border between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- Caucasus neighbours have been locked in conflict for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire. File photo: AFP