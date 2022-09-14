China has been Germany’s biggest trade partner for the past six years, with volumes reaching over US$246 billion in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Germany drawing up new China trade policy: ‘We can’t allow ourselves to be blackmailed’
- Economy Minister Robert Habeck says Berlin will not hold back criticism of human rights violations under threat of losing business
- New measures to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and chips will also include closer examination of investments, such as infrastructure
