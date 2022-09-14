Members of the public queue in the rain along the south bank of the River Thames, as they wait to pay their respects when Queen Elizabeth lies in state. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in London to lie in state. These are the first people in the line
- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects as Queen Elizabeth lies in state at Westminster Hall
- Police preparing for a ‘massive challenge’ with queues set to stretch for miles along the River Thames
