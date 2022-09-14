A Yemenia airlines Airbus crashed in 2009 while attempting to land in strong wind and 152 people were killed. Photo: Reuters
French court awards damages for 2009 Yemenia plane crash in Indian Ocean
- 152 people were killed when the ageing Airbus A310 crashed while attempting to land. The company denied responsibility but was ordered to pay US$237,000 damages
- Sole survivor Bahia Bakari, who was 12 years old at the time, gave powerful testimony in a packed Paris courtroom in May, earning praise for her bravery
A Yemenia airlines Airbus crashed in 2009 while attempting to land in strong wind and 152 people were killed. Photo: Reuters