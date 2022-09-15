The first members of the public pay their respects on Wednesday as the vigil begins around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Public mourners brave hours-long queue to view Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as she lies in state

  • Some shed tears, while others bowed or curtsied as they filed past the casket in London’s Westminster Hall
  • Strict rules and airport-style security measures have been put in place to manage the crowd as visitors flood into the capital

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:17am, 15 Sep, 2022

