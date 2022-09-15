People walk along the River Thames as scores gather to pay their respects to Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands queue for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth
- The lying-in-state of the queen’s coffin will run for four days ahead of her funeral on Monday. An estimated 400,000 people could view it in the coming days
- Hundreds of world leaders are expected to attend the funeral, including Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan – amid objections from some Conservative MPs
