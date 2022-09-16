A person waves the Union flag as members of the public queue along the River Thames to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
‘The Queue’ to see Queen Elizabeth sparks UK pride: ‘a triumph of Britishness’
- The slow-moving file of people on their way to pay respects to the late monarch has become an object of fascination, as people track its length and pace
- The ability to queue has long formed a curious part of Britain’s self-identity, along with often idealised commitments to notions of ‘fair play’ and politeness
A person waves the Union flag as members of the public queue along the River Thames to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP