Britain’s Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, view the flowers left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth at Norwich Gates in Sandringham on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Prince William says walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin stirred painful memories of Diana’s funeral
- Back in 1997, he and his brother Harry, then aged 15 and 12, moved the world by walking behind their late mother’s coffin
- ‘It’s one of those moments when you think to yourself: I’ve prepared myself for this, but I’m not that prepared,’ William told a group of well-wishers
