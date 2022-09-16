Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall in London. Photo: Pool/AFP
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall in London. Photo: Pool/AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

developing | Chinese delegation barred from visiting Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state, report says

  • Zheng Zeguang, China’s ambassador to Britain, was barred from visiting Parliament last year after MPs sanctioned by Beijing
  • Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan expected to arrive in London on Sunday and attend state funeral on Monday

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall in London. Photo: Pool/AFP
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall in London. Photo: Pool/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE