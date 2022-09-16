The aftermath of a flash flood in the area surrounding Senigallia, Ancona province, central Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Floods in Italy kill at least 10; rescues from roofs, trees
- ‘It was a tsunami’, the mayor of Barbara said of the sudden downpour on Thursday evening that devastated his town in the Marche region, near the Adriatic Sea
- Children, including a boy swept out of his mother’s arms and a girl trying to escape the floodwaters, were among people still unaccounted for on Friday morning
