People stop by a shop displaying various souvenirs of the late Queen Elizabeth in Windsor, England. Photo: AP
How fake news peddlers exploited Queen Elizabeth’s death on social media
- Social media users, who shared misleading content, blamed her death on causes other than old age, including Covid-19 vaccines and Hillary Clinton
- QAnon supporters folded the queen’s passing into their beliefs about a cabal of child sex traffickers and hailed the event as proof of the group’s legitimacy
