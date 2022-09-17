People stop by a shop displaying various souvenirs of the late Queen Elizabeth in Windsor, England. Photo: AP
People stop by a shop displaying various souvenirs of the late Queen Elizabeth in Windsor, England. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

How fake news peddlers exploited Queen Elizabeth’s death on social media

  • Social media users, who shared misleading content, blamed her death on causes other than old age, including Covid-19 vaccines and Hillary Clinton
  • QAnon supporters folded the queen’s passing into their beliefs about a cabal of child sex traffickers and hailed the event as proof of the group’s legitimacy

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:06pm, 17 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People stop by a shop displaying various souvenirs of the late Queen Elizabeth in Windsor, England. Photo: AP
People stop by a shop displaying various souvenirs of the late Queen Elizabeth in Windsor, England. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE