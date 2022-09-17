Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Inside Westminster Hall: thousands shuffle quietly by their queen for a final ‘incredibly moving’ farewell

  • Members of the public, including former footballer David Beckham, waited in line for up to 24 hours to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-serving monarch
  • ‘I’m exhausted, but it was worth every second,’ said a mourner as officials paused the queue for six hours on Friday after it reached capacity

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 5:12pm, 17 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE