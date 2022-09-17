Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Inside Westminster Hall: thousands shuffle quietly by their queen for a final ‘incredibly moving’ farewell
- Members of the public, including former footballer David Beckham, waited in line for up to 24 hours to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-serving monarch
- ‘I’m exhausted, but it was worth every second,’ said a mourner as officials paused the queue for six hours on Friday after it reached capacity
