The Mediterranean island has been divided between the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus and a breakaway northern statelet, set up after a Turkish invasion launched in 1974 in response to a coup sponsored by the military junta then ruling Greece. Photo: Reuters
Cyprus welcomes ‘landmark’ US lifting of 1987 arms embargo even as Türkiye condemns move

  • The lifting of the embargo is conditional on Nicosia continuing to block Russia warships from its ports
  • Türkiye, which has thousands of troops in northern Cyprus since its 1974 invasion, “strongly condemned” the move, saying it will lead to an arms race

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:36pm, 17 Sep, 2022

