Britain’s King Charles greets people, while they queue to pay their respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth following her death. Photo: Reuters
Royalty
King Charles, Prince William meet mammoth queue for queen’s coffin as wait stretches beyond 25 hours

  • The new monarch and the heir to the throne shook hands with mourners, thanked people in line to pay last respects to the late Queen Elizabeth
  • Some 435 people have required medical attention after waiting hours in the queue, which has extended beyond 25 hours

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:23pm, 17 Sep, 2022

