Britain’s King Charles greets people, while they queue to pay their respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth following her death. Photo: Reuters
King Charles, Prince William meet mammoth queue for queen’s coffin as wait stretches beyond 25 hours
- The new monarch and the heir to the throne shook hands with mourners, thanked people in line to pay last respects to the late Queen Elizabeth
- Some 435 people have required medical attention after waiting hours in the queue, which has extended beyond 25 hours
Britain’s King Charles greets people, while they queue to pay their respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth following her death. Photo: Reuters