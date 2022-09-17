Poland’s top leaders celebrated the opening of a new — albeit unfinished — canal that they say will mean ships no longer must secure Russia’s permission to sail from the Baltic Sea to the ports of the Vistula Lagoon. Photo: EPA-EFE
Poland opens new waterway to end Moscow’s grip on economy, development of region
- The new, albeit unfinished, canal will mean ships no longer must secure Russia’s permission to sail from the Baltic Sea to ports of the Vistula Lagoon
- The opening ceremony marked 83 years since the Soviet invasion of Poland during World War II
