British rapper, singer and songwriter Stormzy speaks during a previous march in London demanding justice for 24 year old Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by the police. Photo: Reuters
London protests over fatal police shooting of black rapper, accusations of racism
- ‘He had no weapon. So why was he shot? Why was he killed? He’s got a child on the way. We’ve had enough of injustice’, a protester said about Chris Kaba
- In June, London’s Metropolitan Police force was put into special measures after a series of high-profile scandals, and is being officially monitored
