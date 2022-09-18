Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, now Queen Consort, attending an event together in 2021. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was a ‘solitary woman’ in a man’s world, Queen Consort Camilla says
- In her first public comments broadcast since the queen’s death, King Charles III’s wife said it must have been ‘so difficult’ for the late monarch
- ‘There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role,’ Camilla said of her late mother-in-law
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, now Queen Consort, attending an event together in 2021. Photo: AP