Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, now Queen Consort, attending an event together in 2021. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, now Queen Consort, attending an event together in 2021. Photo: AP
Britain
World /  Europe

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was a ‘solitary woman’ in a man’s world, Queen Consort Camilla says

  • In her first public comments broadcast since the queen’s death, King Charles III’s wife said it must have been ‘so difficult’ for the late monarch
  • ‘There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role,’ Camilla said of her late mother-in-law

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:51am, 18 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, now Queen Consort, attending an event together in 2021. Photo: AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, now Queen Consort, attending an event together in 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE