Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall on Saturday. Photo: Pool/AFP
Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren hold silent vigil around coffin, as Joe Biden, world leaders arrive for funeral
- Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren, aged from 44 to 14, stood silently with their eyes lowered around her coffin
- Vigil came hours after King Charles and his heir William staged an unscheduled walkabout to thank those queuing overnight to pay their last respects
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall on Saturday. Photo: Pool/AFP