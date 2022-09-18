Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall on Saturday. Photo: Pool/AFP
Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren hold silent vigil around coffin, as Joe Biden, world leaders arrive for funeral

  • Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren, aged from 44 to 14, stood silently with their eyes lowered around her coffin
  • Vigil came hours after King Charles and his heir William staged an unscheduled walkabout to thank those queuing overnight to pay their last respects

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:13pm, 18 Sep, 2022

