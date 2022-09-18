Prince Charles and his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Britain’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The queen died on September 8; Charles is now king. Photo: AP
Queen paved the way for transition to Charles in her final years
- The increasingly frail monarch added to her oldest son’s public duties in recent years, particularly this year, which marked seven decades on throne
- She said she hoped Charles’ wife Camilla would be known as queen consort, and Charles took centre stage during Platinum Jubilee festivities
Prince Charles and his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Britain’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The queen died on September 8; Charles is now king. Photo: AP